FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P reaffirms Russia's foreign currency rating
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

S&P reaffirms Russia's foreign currency rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings on Friday retained Russia’s long- and short-term foreign currency rating at ‘BB+/B’ with a positive outlook.

“Ongoing recovery and post-election reform momentum could lift Russia’s currently low potential growth, despite sanctions and low oil prices,” the ratings agency said.

However, S&P warned it could revise its outlook or take a negative rating action if foreign governments introduce "significantly tighter" sanctions on Russia. (bit.ly/2whpH8j) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.