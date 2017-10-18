UPDATE 1-Russian retail sales exceed expectations in Sept, underpin growth outlook

(Adds detail, quotes, merges with other economic data)

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose more than expected in September, data showed on Wednesday, indicating economic recovery is under way.

Retail sales are considered to be the gauge for consumer demand, the main economic driver in Russia.

Such sales rose 3.1 percent in September in year-on-year terms after a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 2.2 percent compared to the year-ago period.

The Capital Economics research firm said in a note the data suggested “the economy remains in reasonably good shape, and the recovery in consumer spending is strengthening.”

“Consumers seem to have benefited from the further falls in inflation,” Capital Economics said in a note.

Annual inflation in Russia slowed to an all-time low of 3 percent in August, paving the way for more rate cuts by the central bank over the medium term.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late September said they expected the central bank to cut the key rate to 8.00 percent from the current level of 8.50 percent.

The retail sales data underpin latest official growth forecasts, which are more optimistic than predictions made earlier in 2017, the first year of economic growth after two years of contraction.

The central bank upgraded its 2017 gross domestic product growth forecast to up to 2.2 percent last month, up from 1-1.5 percent expected in early 2017.

The economic upside, however, could be limited by sluggish growth in real wages, which are adjusted for inflation.

Data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Wednesday that real wages in September rose 2.6 percent, below a consensus forecast of 3.9 percent increase.

The statistics service, or Rosstat, also revised real wages growth in August to 2.4 percent from an earlier reported increase of 3.7 percent.

The unemployment rate in Russia inched higher to 5.0 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August, the monthly statistics report showed.

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Mark Heinrich)