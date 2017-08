MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Sunday it had found an oilfield in the Laptev Sea in the eastern Arctic.

"The result of the drilling at the Khatanga licence block allows Rosneft to be considered the discoverer of (oil) fields in offshore Eastern Arctic," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)