VERONA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil major Rosneft plans to increase oil supplies to China by 10 milion tonnes in 2018, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told a news briefing on Thursday.

He also said Rosneft’s shareholder structure was now complete after China’s CEFC said last month that it would buy a 14.16 percent stake in the oil company from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Dmitry Solovyov)