Russia's Rosneft says Q3 net income up to $792 mln, misses forecast
November 14, 2017 / 7:18 AM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says Q3 net income up to $792 mln, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Third-quarter net income of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft increased by 80 percent from the year-earlier period to 47 billion roubles ($792 million) on the back of rising oil prices, but missed a Reuters forecast.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected Rosneft’s third-quarter net income at 66 billion roubles. Rosneft July-September sales rose to 1.5 trillion roubles from 1.22 trillion roubles, in line with the poll results.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 371 billion roubles from 292 billion roubles, missing a forecast of 356.3 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)

