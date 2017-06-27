Rosneft says Samotlor tax breaks approved by deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - A Russian government committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has approved proposals to cut the mineral extraction tax (MET) for oilfields with high water content such as Rosneft's Samotlor, analysts at Aton brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

"Rosneft sees a very high chance of this proposal ultimately being approved... and an additional 150 billion roubles ($2.6 billion) capex into Samotlor... leading to higher output," Aton said in a note following a meeting with Rosneft First Vice President Pavel Fedorov.

It added that Rosneft planned organic liquids production growth of up to 30 million tonnes per year (600,000 barrels per day) for the period until 2022 thanks to technological improvements in the upstream segment. ($1 = 58.9295 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)