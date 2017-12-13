FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft says EU sanctions aim to favour rivals
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 13, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says EU sanctions aim to favour rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft told a European court on Wednesday that EU sanctions aimed to undermine its position on global energy markets and favoured its competitors.

“Sanctions are a method of a competitive battle and can be explained by aspiration to increase risks of business operations for Russia and make conditions to force Russian companies out of the Asia-Pacific region, where the level of energy consumption is constantly growing,” Rosneft said, according to documents submitted to the court and seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.