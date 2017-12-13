FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says not seeking control over Sistema's assets
December 13, 2017 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says not seeking control over Sistema's assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft has no plans to gain control over the assets of business conglomerate Sistema as part of their legal wrangling, while assets freeze is an injunction, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

A Russian court on Tuesday froze around $1.7 billion of Sistema’s assets in response to a claim by Rosneft.

“This is an injunction,” said Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev. “We don’t need the assets, we need the funds ... This is in case Sistema fails or refuses to pay in cash.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

