Russia's Russneft calls EGM to change makeup of its board

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Russneft is to hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders on Nov. 17 at which it will end the mandate of the current board and elect new board members, the company said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Russneft is part of a group of companies controlled by Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev and members of his family. A bank owned by the group, B&N Bank, is being bailed out by the Russian central bank. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)