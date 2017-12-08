Putin to Saudi energy minister: buy our gas, save your oil -Ifx

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih to buy Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to spare Saudi Arabia’s oil, the Interfax news agency reported citing him as saying on Friday.

“Buy our gas and you’ll save oil,” Putin told Falih after having given the order to start loading the first gas tanker with liquefied natural gas at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic.

“That’s why I‘m here,” Falih replied. (Reporting Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)