Moscow, Riyadh work together to unite Syria's opposition -Saudi minister
October 5, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 13 days ago

Moscow, Riyadh work together to unite Syria's opposition -Saudi minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is working closely with Russia on uniting Syria’s opposition, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday, adding that Moscow and Riyadh agreed on the need to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and state institutions.

Speaking at a news briefing after Saudi King Salman’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Jubeir also said that both Russia and Saudi Arabia believe in the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and in the principle of territorial integrity. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

