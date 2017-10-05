Putin, Saudi king agree on need to fight terror - Russia's Lavrov

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and agreed on the need to fight terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

King Salman, the first ever Saudi monarch to visit Russia, and Putin underlined the need for a peaceful solution to the conflicts in the region, Lavrov told a joint news briefing with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir after the two leaders met.

The Saudi king gave a positive assessment of the Astana process on settling the Syria conflict, Lavrov said, adding that Russia supports Saudi Arabia’s steps to unite Syria’s opposition so they can take part in the peace talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)