MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank thwarted over 300,000 attempts by hackers to steal a total of more than 20 billion roubles ($348.7 million) in 2017, the RIA news agency cited a bank manager as saying on Wednesday.

In 2016, hackers attempted to steal around 16 billion roubles from Sberbank, the bank’s deputy chairman Stanislav Kuznetsov told RIA in an interview.