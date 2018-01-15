Russia's Sberbank says 2017 net profit rose to $11.9 bln

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said on Monday its net profit rose 35 percent to 674.12 billion roubles ($11.94 billion) in 2017 under Russian accounting standards as the bank issued a record amount of loans.

Sberbank’s performance contrasts with that of Russia’s banking sector which has recently been shaken by bailouts of major lenders in 2017.

The banking sector’s health has come under scrutiny after the central bank took over three major private lenders, Otkritie , B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank (PSB), in recent months.

Sberbank said it granted 13.5 trillion roubles in loans in 2017, which was 27 percent more than in 2016.

“Starting from the summer onwards, the Bank has been hitting new records of loan issuances to retail clients,” Sberbank said in a statement.

Net interest income rose 7.7 percent to 1.2 trillion roubles last year, which Sberbank said was “largely driven throughout the year by declining interest rates on client funds and the expansion of retail portfolio.”

Provision charges amounted to 287 billion roubles for 2017, an increase of 13.3 percent from the preceding year. As of Jan. 1, provision charges were 2.6 times larger than overdue loans, Sberbank said.

Russian accounting standards often act as an early indicator of the bank’s subsequent IFRS figures.