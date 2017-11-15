FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank says Q3 net profit at record 224 bln roubles
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 15, 2017 / 6:55 AM / a day ago

Russia's Sberbank says Q3 net profit at record 224 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, said on Wednesday it made a net profit of 224.1 billion roubles ($3.71 billion) in the third quarter, posting a record quarterly income and beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Sberbank would make 189.8 billion roubles in net profit in July-September.

Sberbank said its net interest income increased to 375 billion roubles in the third quarter, up from 342.8 billion roubles a year ago.

Provisions against bad loans declined to 58.2 billion roubles from 101.7 billion roubles in the same period last year. ($1 = 60.3893 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.