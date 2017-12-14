FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank sees net profit rising to 1 trln rbls by 2020
December 14, 2017 / 12:26 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank sees net profit rising to 1 trln rbls by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, sees its annual net profit rising to around 1 trillion roubles ($17 billion) by 2020, according to a strategy plan published on its website on Thursday.

According to the document, Sberbank’s return on equity, a key measure of profitability, is seen at around 20 percent - with assets in Turkey performing at 15 percent, Kazakhstan 23 percent and the bank’s European units at 3 percent - by 2020.

$1 = 58.6450 roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
