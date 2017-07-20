FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
#Breaking City News
July 20, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 16 days ago

Russia's Severstal says Q2 core earnings up 9 pct Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Severstal, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its core earnings rose 9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on the back of higher sales and prices.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $629 million, the company said, while revenue increased 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.9 billion.

Net profit fell 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to $136 million, including a forex gain of $31 million and "non-cash translation reserves" of $343 million.

"Adjusting for this non-cash item, Severstal would have posted an underlying net profit of $448 million," Severstal said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)

