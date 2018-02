MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema does not plan to reject its dividend payments for 2017, despite amicable agreement with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, Sistema controlling shareholder Vladimir Yevtushenkov said on Friday.

Sistema also does not plan to change its dividend policy and will not reduce the dividend for 2017, Yevtushenkov added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Devitt)