MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema said on Tuesday a demand by oil major Rosneft to apply a freezing injunction on some of Sistema’s assets was groundless.

“Our opponents continue to pursue a policy of blackmail aimed solely at destroying the value of Sistema,” a spokesman for Sistema said. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)