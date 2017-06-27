FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Value of frozen Sistema assets up to 185 bln rbls - court
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 27, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a month ago

Value of frozen Sistema assets up to 185 bln rbls - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.

Sistema said on Monday this court had "arrested" some shares it owns, including in the country's biggest mobile operator MTS , as it faces Rosneft's damages claim in court. ($1 = 58.9760 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.