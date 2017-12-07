FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema welcomes efforts to resolve conflict with Rosneft
December 7, 2017 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

Russia's Sistema welcomes efforts to resolve conflict with Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema conglomerate said on Thursday it welcomes all efforts to resolve its legal conflict with Rosneft after the oil major filed a new, $2.2 billion, lawsuit seeking damages.

“Sistema welcomes any and all efforts for the settlement of the conflict on conditions that would suit all sides,” a spokesman for Sistema said.

The lawsuit relates to the 2009-2014 dividends paid by Rosneft-controlled oil producer Bashneft, formerly owned by Sistema. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

