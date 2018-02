MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema has transferred 40 billion roubles ($715.43 million) to Bashneft under a settlement with the oil firm and its parent company Rosneft, RIA reported on Tuesday.

Sistema said last week it had obtained a loan of up to 105 billion roubles from Sberbank to meet its obligations under a deal that settled the legal dispute. ($1 = 55.9108 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)