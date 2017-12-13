FACTBOX-Assets of Russian conglomerate Sistema

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft said it had no plans to gain control over the assets of business conglomerate Sistema as part of their legal wrangling, after a court froze more of Sistema’s assets at the request of the oil giant.

The arbitration court of Bashkortostan froze on Tuesday Sistema assets worth $1.7 billion, having previously seized more than $3 billion worth of its assets.

The injunction prevents Sistema from disposing of the assets and from receiving income from the frozen shares.

In 2016, Sistema’s consolidated revenue stood at 698 billion roubles ($12 billion), with biggest contributors MTS (435.7 billion roubles), Detsky Mir (79.5 billion roubles), RTI (44.6 billion roubles) and Segezha (43 billion roubles).

Below are Sistema’s assets which have been frozen and the assets that the company can still dispose of.

FROZEN ASSETS

* 52.09 percent of shares in toy and children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir (entire stake)

* 90.5 percent of shares in agricultural holding Steppe (entire stake)

* 71.87 percent of shares in MTS Bank (entire stake)

* 100 percent of shares in Sistema Telecom Assets

* 98.78 percent of shares in property developer Leader-Invest

* 16.18 percent of shares in pulp and paper manufacturer Segezha

* 88.78 percent of shares in high-tech group Kronshtadt Group

* 45.96 percent of shares in Sistema Hotel Management

* 27 percent of shares in United Bridge Construction Enterprise (entire stake)

* 31.76 percent of shares in Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS

* 100 percent of shares in healthcare provider Medsi

* 90.47 percent of shares in power grid company BPGC

DISPOSABLE ASSETS*

* 18.2 percent of shares in MTS

* 83.8 percent of shares in Segezha

* 11.2 percent of shares in Kronshtadt Group

* 71.7 percent of shares in RTI, a holding company combining microelectronics producer Mikron and technological company RTI focused on state defence contracts

* 74 percent of shares in pharmaceutical company Binnopharm

* 10.8 percent of shares in online retailer Ozon

* 100 percent of shares in Business Nedvizhimost, a company managing, leasing and operating commercial real estate

* 63.3 percent in fashion retailer Concept Group

* Hotel group Intourist

* Hotel management company Cosmos Group

* Indian telecoms operator Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd.

* Sistema’s corporate fund, Sistema Venture Capital, which owns stakes in machine learning company VisionLabs, high-tech firm Segmento, game developer Luden.io, and household service marketplace YouDo.com.

* Sistema Capital Partners - a fund which invests Russian institutional capital in developed real estate markets in Europe and the United States

* 100 percent of Sistema Asia Fund - a $50 million venture fund established in Singapore and investing in high-tech companies in India and Southeast Asia

* 50 percent of Sistema Rusnano Capital - a joint private equity fund established by Sistema and state-owned corporation Rusnano, with a target size of up to $100 million. * Source: Sistema’s website, Reuters calculations