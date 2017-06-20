FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Privatisation of Russia's Sovcomflot to take place in autumn-source
June 20, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 2 months ago

Privatisation of Russia's Sovcomflot to take place in autumn-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Privatisation of state shipping company Sovcomflot has been shifted to the autumn, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two financial market sources told Reuters this month that privatisation of a 25 percent stake in Sovcomflot had been scheduled for early June but was later postponed.

It was put on hold as domestic markets have fallen due to weak oil prices and new sanctions risk from the United States on Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Thomas)

