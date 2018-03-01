Russia's TMK Q4 core earnings down 5 pct q/q

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter core earnings fell 5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to higher raw material prices and lower welded pipe sales in Russia.

Its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $160 million from $169 million in the previous quarter, it said. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Andrew Osborn)