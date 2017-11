MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit totalled $22 million, up from $11 million a year ago, due to strong demand in United States.

TMK said its financial performance will continue to be driven by strong demand in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, and improvement is also expected in the Russian market. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)