Gazprom should compensate Ukraine for gas overpayment - Naftogaz

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom should compensate Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz for overpaying for its gas by 34 percent, Naftogaz deputy chief executive Yuri Vitrenko said on Monday. “34 percent of the overpayment for imported gas in March will be compensated not by Ukrainians, but by Gazprom,” Vitrenko said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Last week Ukraine was forced to start importing expensive gas from Europe after Gazprom refused to restart gas supplies.