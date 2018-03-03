FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Gazprom says has started terminating gas contracts with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas giant Gazprom has started a procedure to terminate contracts with Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm, Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday.

Gazprom said on Friday it would end the contracts after losing a court case, escalating a dispute which has left Ukraine struggling to stay warm and which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Heavens)

