Rosneft CEO Sechin to appear as witness in trial of ex-minister -court
#Energy
August 8, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 2 months ago

Rosneft CEO Sechin to appear as witness in trial of ex-minister -court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft, will appear as a witness in the trial of former Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, a court official said on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from Rosneft. He denies the charges.

“Igor Ivanovich Sechin will act as a witness for the prosecution,” said Emilia Khil, spokeswoman for the Zamoskvoretsky district court.

Reporting by Svetlana Reiter; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

