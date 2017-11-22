Sechin not able to appear in court in Ulyukayev's trial this year -judge

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil major Rosneft, will not be able to appear in court this year to act as a witness in the trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, judge Larisa Semyonova said during court hearings on Wednesday.

She was reading a letter from Sechin’s lawyer referring to Sechin’s tight schedule.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Ulyukayev denies the charges. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)