CEO of Russia's Rosneft says to testify at ex-minister's trial - TASS
November 16, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CEO of Russia's Rosneft says to testify at ex-minister's trial - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s Rosneft , Igor Sechin, will attend the trial of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev as soon as his schedule allows, TASS news agency quoted Sechin as saying on Thursday.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev approving a business deal. Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then.

“My key task is to fulfill my responsibilities as the president of Rosneft. Therefore, as soon as we can agree on the schedule, I will of course deliver on all the requirements,” Sechin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

