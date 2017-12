MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court has established that former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev had extorted a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil company Rosneft , judge Larisa Semyonova said on Friday.

Ulyukayev demanded the money in India’s Goa where he was on a working trip, after his ministry approved the sale of a government stake in oil firm Bashneft to Rosneft, the judge said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)