Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev tells court he is victim of 'monstrous setup'

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a $2 million bribe from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, told a court on Thursday he was the victim of “a monstrous and cruel provocation.”

Russian prosecutors earlier this month sought a sentence of 10 years in jail for Ulyukayev, who denies the charges.

A Moscow court is due to deliver a verdict in the case on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)