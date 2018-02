MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Washington of ignoring its offer to broker direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry was cited as saying it remained ready to join forces with the United States to help coordinate such talks. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)