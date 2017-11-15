FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia tells two U.S. news outlets they may be affected by new 'foreign agent' law - agencies
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2017 / 3:51 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia tells two U.S. news outlets they may be affected by new 'foreign agent' law - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Justice Ministry has notified Voice of America and a Russian unit of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that they might be affected by a new ‘foreign agent’ media law, Russian news agencies cited a ministry source as saying on Wednesday.

Russia’s lower house of parliament gave preliminary approval earlier on Wednesday to a law giving Moscow the power to designate foreign media operating in Russia as “foreign agents” required to disclose where they get their funding and how they spend it.

A Prague-based spokeswoman for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said she was not aware of any such notification. Voice of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while calls to their office in Moscow went unanswered.

The Justice Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christian Lowe Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.