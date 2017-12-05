FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 7:09 AM / a day ago

Russia designates RFE/RL and Voice of America as "foreign agents"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s justice ministry on Tuesday designated Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America (VOA) as “foreign agents” under a new law rushed through parliament in response to what Moscow said was unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that it had decided to designate U.S. government-sponsored VOA and RFE/RL, along with seven separate Russian or local-language news outlets run by RFE/RL, as “fulfilling the role of foreign agents.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Andrew Osborn, Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

