Russian parliament may back law restricting foreign media next week - TASS
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 10, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russian parliament may back law restricting foreign media next week - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Russian parliament may give its initial approval to a draft law that would impose certain restrictions on foreign media on Nov. 15 next week in response to U.S. action against Russian media outlets, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.

TASS cited Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, as saying lawmakers were likely to approve the new restrictions in a first reading. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
