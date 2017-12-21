Russia may widen designation for media outlets it deems 'foreign agents' -Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia may decide to designate any media as “foreign agents” if they are financed by a foreign state or citizen, or by a Russian organisation that gets foreign financing, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Interfax cited a draft regulation from the justice ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month that allowed the authorities to designate foreign media outlets as “foreign agents” in response to what Moscow said was unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media.

So far, it has been exclusively used to label media sponsored by the U.S. authorities as foreign agents, but the new regulation would appear to go further.

Under the existing law media branded ‘foreign agents’ must provide any news they provide to Russians as the work of foreign agents and disclose their funding sources. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)