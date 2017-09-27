FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to retaliate against US in military observation flights dispute -agencies
September 27, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 22 days

Russia to retaliate against US in military observation flights dispute -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against the United States in a rumbling dispute over a treaty that allows both countries to conduct military observation flights over each other’s territory, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The United States has accused Russia of flouting the so-called Open Skies Treaty and said it plans to take retaliatory measures against Moscow which could mean restricting Russian military observation flights over U.S. territory.

Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday as saying Moscow was unhappy about Washington’s compliance with the same treaty and would take its own measures against the United States in response to any new U.S. restrictions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

