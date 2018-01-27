Russian energy minister says U.S. sanctions against his officials 'unlawful' - agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Newly-imposed U.S. sanctions against two Russian energy ministry officials are “unlawful” and Moscow will seek explanations from Washington, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, according to local news agencies.

The United States added Russian officials and energy firms to a sanctions blacklist on Friday, days before details of further possible penalties against Moscow are due to be released.

One person added to the list was Russian Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov, who was put under sanctions by the European Union over his role in the delivery of turbines to Crimea last year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)