MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank is not interested in buying mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie, the Interfax news agency cited Sberbank CEO German Gref as saying on Thursday.

Vozrozhdenie is controlled by Dmitry Ananyev and his brother, Alexei, who have to reduce their holdings in the lender after the central bank rescued their other bank, Promsvyazbank, late last year. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)