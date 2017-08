ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 13 (Reuters) - Potential buyers of the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russian state bank VTB are unable to get permission from Ukraine's central bank for the deal, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Thursday.

For this reason VTB is selling assets in Ukraine at the same time as looking for a buyer for its bank there, Kostin said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alexander Winning)