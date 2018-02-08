FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Russian interior ministry wants checks on Otkritie insurance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Thursday that Russia’s interior ministry has proposed a joint audit of Otkritie bank’s insurance unit Rosgosstrakh.

The central bank took Otkritie on in a bailout last year, putting a temporary administration in charge of what was once Russia’s largest private lender to check its balance sheet and handle the bank’s recovery.

Chistyukhin declined to comment on why the ministry had requested the joint audit of Rosgosstrakh.

The central bank will discuss with the ministry whether there is a need for the new audit or existing documents and information found by the central bank are enough, he said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Smith)

