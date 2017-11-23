FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda raises 10 bln francs with 7-year Treasury bond
November 23, 2017 / 8:16 AM / a day ago

Rwanda raises 10 bln francs with 7-year Treasury bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rwanda sold a seven-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs ($11.85 million) on Thursday to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said.

The National Bank of Rwanda said the bond had a final coupon and yield of 12.40 percent and a subscription rate of 178.14 percent.

The bond will be listed on the Rwandan bourse on Tuesday for secondary buyers.

Rwanda also issues bonds as part of a plan to develop its small capital market. The East African country aims to cut its dependence on aid to finance its budget, 17 percent of which currently comes from aid money.

Rwanda will next issue a 15-year bond on February 21, 2018, the bank said. ($1 = 844.2300 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Aaron Maasho)

