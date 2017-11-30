German court paves way for Peruvian farmer's suit against RWE

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A German court said on Thursday it would hear evidence on a climate activist’s suit against energy utility RWE and not terminate proceedings, boosting Peruvian farmer Saúl Lliuya in a test case other environmentalists will watch closely.

Lliuya appealed to the higher regional court in Hamm after a lower court in Germany last year rejected his call for compensation from RWE over its role in causing climate change.

In his appeal he argued that greenhouse gas emissions from RWE plants were partly to blame for melting an Andean glacier that is threatening to cause flooding and damage his house.

The Hamm court said earlier this month that it considered the plaintiff’s claim to be conclusive so far, but it had not yet decided whether to proceed with the case.

RWE has dismissed Lliuya’s complaint as unfounded, saying a single emitter could not be held responsible for global warming. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Mark Heinrich)