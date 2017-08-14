FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE CEO, asked about Uniper, says considering all options
August 14, 2017 / 9:16 AM / a day ago

RWE CEO, asked about Uniper, says considering all options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German energy group RWE is considering all options in the planned sale of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in Uniper, its chief executive said, fuelling expectations that the group might submit a bid.

"I have repeatedly said that we are considering all options and all options means all," Rolf Martin Schmitz told journalists following first-half results, asked about whether RWE was interested.

Schmitz said, however, that RWE had no interest in being a long-time shareholder in nuclear power stations abroad. Uniper is a shareholder in the Swedish nuclear power stations Oskarshamn (54.5 percent), Ringhals (29.6 percent), Forsmark (about 10 percent) as well as Barsebaeck (100 percent), which is currently being dismantled.

Schmitz also said that RWE aimed to cut the level of CO2 emissions of its generation portfolio by up to half by 2030 when compared to 2015 levels.

RWE's municipal shareholders now hold a stake of 21-23 percent, he said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

