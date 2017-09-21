FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 9:16 AM / in a month

Ryanair CEO says may force pilots to change holiday plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair is considering forcing 500 pilots to change their holiday plans to avoid risking additional flight delays, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Thursday.

Ryanair this week offered pilots a bonus to work 10 additional days to alleviate a pilot shortage that has caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in September and October, hitting the airline’s share price and reputation.

O‘Leary told Ryanair’s annual general meeting that it did not have sufficient spare pilots for September, October and November to ensure smooth operations and was considering forcing some pilots to change their annual leave plans. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin and Susan Fenton)

