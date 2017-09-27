FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 22 days ago

Ryanair extends flight cancellations, cuts fleet plans, growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ryanair will cancel flights for an additional five months, Europe’s busiest airline said on Wednesday, adding “less than 400,000” cancellations to cuts that have already impacted the travel plans of more than 300,000 customers.

Ryanair also said it would trim plans for its fleet, flying 25 fewer aircraft from November and 10 fewer from April 2018.

The plans will cut expected volumes for the year to March 2018 by two million passengers, the airline said.

The Irish airline also said it had notified Alitalia’s bankruptcy commissioners that it will not be pursuing its interest in the Italian carrier. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

