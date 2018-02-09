Three Italian unions confirm Feb. 10 strike of Ryanair workers

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Three Italian unions confirmed on Friday their call to Ryanair workers to strike for four hours on Feb. 10, according to a statement, while Italy’s main pilots union, ANPAC, said it would not participate.

The Cgil, Cisl and Uil unions said they would walk out because they have not been included in contract negotiations with the Ireland-based budget airline.

Pilots’ union ANPAC said it would not participate because it is currently in talks with Ryanair, including for a pay increase.

Ryanair pilots in several countries mobilised after the company announced in September the cancellation of around 20,000 flights, which it blamed on a lack of standby pilots. In December, Ryanair said it would recognise pilots’ unions for the first time in its 32-year history. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)