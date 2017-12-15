British pilot union BALPA accepts Ryanair offer of talks

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British pilots’ union BALPA said it has accepted Ryanair’s offer to start talks to discuss recognising unions, adding that the company’s change of heart was welcome.

Ryanair earlier on Friday said it would recognise unions, a significant change of direction for the low-cost carrier, in a bid to halt strikes.

“This change of heart and position by Ryanair is welcome. We take Ryanair at their word that they are willing to enter into discussions with a view to recognising BALPA as more than 20 other UK-based airlines have,” said Brian Strutton, chairman of BALPA. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)