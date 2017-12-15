FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British pilot union BALPA accepts Ryanair offer of talks
December 15, 2017 / 3:55 PM / Updated a day ago

British pilot union BALPA accepts Ryanair offer of talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British pilots’ union BALPA said it has accepted Ryanair’s offer to start talks to discuss recognising unions, adding that the company’s change of heart was welcome.

Ryanair earlier on Friday said it would recognise unions, a significant change of direction for the low-cost carrier, in a bid to halt strikes.

“This change of heart and position by Ryanair is welcome. We take Ryanair at their word that they are willing to enter into discussions with a view to recognising BALPA as more than 20 other UK-based airlines have,” said Brian Strutton, chairman of BALPA. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

